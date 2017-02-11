Glynn County man charged with wife's murder

Glynn County man remains in jail after being charged with shooting his wife to death on Friday night.

Officers responded to 242B Willow Road following a 911 call in which a man could be heard yelling for help.

Police say Douglas Morgan, 55, told them his wife had been shot at their Willow Road apartment.

Officers found Michelle Morgan, 48, dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The couple had lived in the trailer park for just about a year. Neighbors say the couple was known to argue.

"I never dreamed this would happen, this is a bad situation for the neighborhood, for everybody you know," said Walt Hoogacker, Landlord and Neighbor.

Neighbors say police were out on Sunday searching a nearby lake for the gun they believe might have been used in the shooting.

At this time it is unknown what led to the shooting.

Morgan is charged with murder.

