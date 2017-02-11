SCMPD asking for information in Indiana Avenue shooting

Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 2100 block of Indiana Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Reuben Farrow, 17, was reportedly outside washing his car when a male suspect approached him in a gray car.

Farrow was shot after an argument with the suspect,.

Farrow was transported to Memorial University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives say they do not believe that this was a random shooting. This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.