UPDATE: All lanes open on Abercorn Street - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: All lanes open on Abercorn Street

By Bradley Mullis, Weekend Assignment Editor
Connect
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

UPDATE: Traffic is back open on both lanes. 

A car flipped over at Abercorn and 55th streets had both lanes of Abercorn closed.

The wreck has since been cleared.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly