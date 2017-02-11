Car crashes into dining room of a Pooler home

A frightening Saturday morning for one Pooler family as a car crashes through their dining room.

First responders said the driver had some sort of medical condition before the wreck.

Luckily, that family was not near the dining room. As for the driver, crews cut the top of the car off and rescued him.

The damage and scene is not something firefighters are used to responding to in the Pooler neighborhood.

"It's kind of rare that we have a run-into the house, because these are mostly residential neighborhoods," said Chief Wade Simmons. "It's not a high speed-type area where somebody's gonna leave the road and crash into a home. But it is rare. And it's extremely rare that you have enough damage where we have to actually support the house before we can remove the victim out of the vehicle."

EMS treated the driver for minor injuries.

The family is not expected to be displaced even with this significant damage.

