Founder's Day Parade marks African Methodist Episcopal churches 201st anniversary

This weekend marks the 201st anniversary of the African Methodist Episcopal church.

Church Members from across the state took to the streets of Savannah to celebrate in the annual Founder's Day Parade.

Crowds gathered to march from Greater Gaines Chapel AME Church on May Street. Saturday's parade was the final event of the Founder's Day celebration that kicked off on Thursday.

Savannah is known as the birthplace of African Methodism in the state.

