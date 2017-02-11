Fairytales came to life at Next Generation's Happily Ever After Ball

Fairytale princes, princes, pirates and more came to life Saturday in Savannah.

Children of all ages dressed up to meet their favorites at Posh, Petals, and Pearls.

It included Cinderella and Prince Charming, a visit to Rapunzel and Flynn's Hair Palace and even a sword fight with Peter Pan and Captain Hook.

Next Generation's Happily Ever After Ball benefits the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children's Hospital of Savannah.

"We're just so pleased with the event," said Tara Skinner, Owner of Posh, Petals, and Pearls. "It has sold out every year in the past. We've been doing it for over five years. This year sold out again so we're just super excited."

Of course, Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff were there as well, joined by all of their royal friends.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.