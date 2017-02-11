'Savannah Songs, A Musical Tour Through Time' with SCAD draws crowds

The Savannah College of Art and Design is celebrating Georgia day by creating a musical tour through time.

SCAD students and alumni invited guests to explore four SCAD buildings that were transformed into various scenes from the 1860's through the 1980's.

Those involved say this is a great way to celebrate our state. It also gives Savannah residents a chance to see what SCAD is all about.

"I'm hoping that people can have a nostalgic feeling, you know, some people can remember the times when they were in the 80's or, you know, when their parents were in the 40's," said George Lovett, SCAD Alumni and Performer. "I'm happy to be using my gift and, you know, coming together with SCAD students to, you know, make people happy and bring back those memories."

Another one of the live portraits was a USO style dance from the 1940's. It featured a live radio broadcast from WTOC radio.

That was Savannah's first radio station.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.