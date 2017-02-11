Southbound I-95 was closed near mile marker 99 after three car a - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Southbound I-95 was closed near mile marker 99 after three car accident

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Southbound I-95 was closed following a three vehicle accident between mile markers 99 and 102 on Saturday evening.

There are reports of injuries.

One vehicle was flipped over during the collision.

We will update as we get more information.

