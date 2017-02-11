Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum hosts 3rd annual 'Hearts for Heroes Red Tie Gala'

The 3rd annual "Hearts for Heroes Red tie Gala" was held at the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum Saturday evening.

The Pooler Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau host the event which includes a live and silent auction.

They are raising money for Lindsey's Place, an organization offering day camps and weekend retreats for children and young adults with special needs.

"It's an incredible feeling," said Pam Southerd, Executive Director, Pooler Chamber of Commerce. "There is such an incredible need at this camp and so many children are turned away because there isn't enough room or enough money. And, we're hoping to give back to Lindsey's place so that they can offer this camp to other needy children."

This is the first time Lindsey's Place has been the benefactor for this event. Each year a new non-profit is chosen.

