16-year-old African lion dies at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens says its female African lion has died.

Zoo officials told local media outlets that 16-year-old Brynn was euthanized on Friday after a sudden decline in health.

Mammal curator John Davis says Brynn was being treated for loss of appetite, a condition that had worsened severely in recent weeks.

Officials say a lion's average lifespan in managed populations is just under 17 years.

Brynn came to the zoo in 2002 from the Knoxville Zoo. She gave birth to one male and three female cubs in 2008.

Riverbanks Zoo is now working to find a suitable companion for the Zoo's 12-year-old male lion, Zuri.

