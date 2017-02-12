15th annual 'Springtime Made in the South' wraps up final day

Spring came early to Savannah over the weekend during the 15th annual Springtime Made in the South event.

It was held at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center where the event showcased handcrafted home and garden items. The craft show featured works of art, from hand thrown pottery, to stained glass, and woodwork.

There were 220 booths and artists from across the country, offering one-of-a-kind designs you could only get there.

"We're having a great time," said Russ Hunt, Show Director. "We're having a blast this weekend. We have some of the best artists and craftsmen, I think that you'll find, throughout the country. From New York to California. And then they're doing very well. Savannah's very good to us here. They shop, they buy and they support the arts. And we certainly appreciate it."

Sunday was the last day of the showcase, but the show will be back in Savannah for "Christmas Made in the South" happening in November.

