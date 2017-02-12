Couples celebrate love and marriage at St. John the Baptist

Some 85 couples renewed wedding vows and celebrated marriage Sunday morning at St. John the Baptist in Savannah.

Lasting love took center stage at the Mass. Couples celebrating both 50 and 25 years of marriage were the honorees.

Among those 85 couples, one couple, Raymond and Claire Boudreaux, are celebrating 50 years while their son and daughter in law celebrated 25 years.

Her key to 50 years is being able to forgive and knowing when to ask for forgiveness.

"I think marriages are just a lot of work and commitment and almost anybody can make it in a marriage if you work hard enough," said Claire Boudreaux. "I think it's very worth celebrating if you work that hard. After 50, years you just become really good buddies. So it's worth celebrating."

The Boudreauxs say the day was made more special by sharing it with their son and his wife.

Family members are planning a big party for the day of their 50th anniversary in May.

