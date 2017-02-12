Car hits Chelsea at Five Points Apartments after collision - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Car hits Chelsea at Five Points Apartments after collision

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Officials are on scene at Chelsea at Five Points Apartments after a two vehicle collision resulted in one car hitting the apartments.

One woman was taken to the hospital.

We will update as we learn more information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly