'Hearts in the Park Scavenger Hunt' held at Skidaway Island State Park

Skidaway Island State Park hosted their annual "Hearts in the Park Scavenger Hunt." on Sunday for Valentine's Day.

Teams made up of couples and families challenged themselves to win the "Heart of the Park" trophy by taking part in the picture-based scavenger hunt.

Teams had to find plants, animals and objects, which were all around the park.

"Because, I love Scavenger hunts," said Stephen and Isabella Carter, Father/Daughter team. "It was very fun!"

"Yeah plus we love doing stuff outdoors, taking advantage of the weather to man, so," said Carter.

37 teams with a total of 115 people took part in the event.

