The Diamond Causeway back open after fatal head-on collision Sunday evening

UPDATE: Traffic is back open on the Diamond Causeway after a fatal head-on collision early Sunday evening.

Police are doing controlled guides, allowing cars to go through from one side at a time.

A fatal head-on collision on Diamond Causeway, near the Moon River Bridge, has southbound traffic delayed between the Truman Parkway and Skidaway Island.

According to Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police one person has died as a result of the wreck and another has been taken to Memorial University Medical Center.

The call came in at 6:39 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The cars involved were a white SUV and maroon sedan.

The sedan was driving eastbound towards the Landings when they crossed the center lane hitting the SUV.

Each vehicle has one passenger. A dog, who was also a passenger in one of the vehicles, has since been taken by animal services and is alright.

