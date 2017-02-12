11 African American born presidents exhibit on display at Beach Institute

Visitors to the Beach Institute were given the chance to learn about an interesting part of history on Sunday.

An exhibitiion called "The 11 African American-Born Presidents in World History: Sharing the Research" was on display. The exhibition was the result of Dr. David Smith's work.

He is the author of Speeches by Joseph Jenkins Roberts, the first African American born president in the world, who was originally born in America but became the first president of Liberia.

"That not only was Barack Obama the only African Born President in the world, but there were 10 who proceeded him," said Dr. Smith. "He was the first, again, here in the United States but he was not the first African American born in the United States who became president as these 10 did."

The 10 men and 1 woman presidents served the Republic of Liberia from 1848-1904.

It would take more than a century for another African American to become president, and of course that was Barack Obama.

