Pooler Fire respond to house fire on Barrington Road, displacing family

Pooler Fire, Police and Southside Fire are responding to a fire at a home in the 100 block of Barrington Road in Pooler, displacing two adults and two pets.

The call came in a little after 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

The fire started in the garage area of the home and took about 30 minutes to get under control.

There was extensive damage to the garage, which had a lot of personal belongings stored in it. The Fire Chief says crews will be on the scene for another 2 hours while they maintain hot spots.

"The family is going to be displaced, they had two pets and they have two adults that are in the home they will be displaced," said Wade Simmons, Pooler Fire Chief. "Luckily there were no injuries to firefighters or to the residents."

The Red Cross has been contacted and will be assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

