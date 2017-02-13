Free income tax assistance available through VITA

Right now the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is following several leads after a shooting in the Town of Ruffin that killed three people and injured a nine-year-old girl.More >>
Over the last decade the City of Savannah has considered a number of projects: a new arena, a new baseball stadium, a cruise ship terminal, even Project Derenne; projects that have a lot more in common than you think.More >>
Authorities are wrapping up a scene in Port Wentworth where a subject barricaded themselves inside a home with a gun through the overnight hours.More >>
A minor crash in the westbound lanes of Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Expansion Boulevard has been cleared.More >>
If you live in the 5th District, your alderwoman wants to hear from you. Dr. Estella Shabazz is hosting a town hall meeting Wednesday. Also happening Wednesday will be another "Savannah Forward" meeting for District 2.More >>
