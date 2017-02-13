Free income tax assistance available through VITA

Tax prep season is in full swing. Have you decided on how to get your tax return done?

Free income tax prep assistance is available to residents of Chatham County and surrounding counties through the Neighborhood Improvement Association.

If you are interested in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance then you will need to come to one of the many offices offering the service with your personal documents and tax documents.

Offices are already busy with tax payers who are seeking the assistance, so it is important you get here sooner rather than later. The IRS-certified volunteers will be available to help low to moderate-income taxpayers: taxpayers earning closer to $60,000 dollars or less.

You will need to bring with you a valid photo I.D., social security cards for your family, all W-2's, Forms 1098 and 1099 if applicable, child care coverage information and checkings and savings count information.Debra Simmons, Executive Director of NIA, spoke with us about the VITA program.

"Right now we are in the middle of tax season," Simmons said. "This is peak season for us and we are doing free tax preparation for tax payers. And we serve four counties: Bryan, Effingham, Chatham, and Liberty counties."

There are many locations within the 4 counties where the VITA program is offered.

