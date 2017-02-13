SCMPD Traffic Investigations Unit investigating fatal Diamond Causeway accident

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Cancer patients in Toombs County and beyond have even more access to treatment now.More >>
A murder suspect wanted by several agencies made his first appearance in court Wednesday in Swainsboro.More >>
It might almost be time for summer break, but it felt more like Christmas morning at Otis J. Brock Elementary School in Savannah on Wednesday.More >>
Colleton County investigators are looking into the possibility the shooting that killed three and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital was drug-related.More >>
According to Fort Stewart officials, Highway 144 is back open to normal traffic from Old Sunbury Road to the boundary at Bryan County after a two-car wreck.More >>
