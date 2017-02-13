SCMPD Traffic Investigations Unit investigating fatal Diamond Causeway accident

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

The SCMPD’s Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal two-vehicle wreck that killed one man on Diamond Causeway near the Moon River Bridge on Sunday night.

Richard Hample, 29, died as a result of the accident.

According to police, investigators believe Hample was driving east on Diamond Causeway while another vehicle was traveling west. Police said Hample’s vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Memorial in serious condition. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

