WTOC Top Teen: Harrison West

On February 7, the top students and their teachers from 18 public and private schools in Chatham County gathered at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center to be recognized for their accomplishments.

With the highest SAT score in all of Chatham County, a senior at County Day School, Harrison West, was awarded the luncheon's top honor.

"I was not expecting it at all. Quite surprising," West said.

Harrison does not only excel in the classroom; he also spends time working on his artwork.

"I also paint a lot, mostly acrylic and watercolors. I've done a lot of landscapes from around Savannah," he said.

"Harrison is an incredible artist. I have a watercolor painting that he did earlier this year hanging in my classroom and that will proudly be displayed for the rest of my career at Country Day," said Tommy Crenshaw, West's STAR teacher.

He even dabbles in the kitchen.

"I like to cook. I've cooked through all these different cookbooks I have," West said.

In his teacher's words, West is a "renaissance man."

"He's an incredible artist, very talented writer, but also just as easily going to easily fit into a math/science program, engineering. He has a very diverse skill set, and he's also extremely humble, which makes him a tremendous pleasure to work with," Crenshaw said.

Soon, West will head to Statesboro for the regional competition in March. The regional winners will then compete in Atlanta for the State STAR student designation.

