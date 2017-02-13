Good News: Mighty Eighth Air Force Vet gets the 'Wish of a Lifetime'

Jimbo Wandless has visited the Mighty Eighth Museum before. He has even been honored in it for years. But he had never seen the sites there the way he did Saturday.

"I feel like a pretty lucky guy to be here today," said James "Jimbo" Wandless.

A purple heart recipient who flew 24 missions with the Might Eighth Air Force in World War II, Wandless designed and paid for a plaque honoring his crew that hangs in the museum.

But he had not seen the plaque in person, until the Wish of a Lifetime organization sent the 91-year old on one more visit to the museum.

"They were nice enough to pick my name and paid for everything, airplane, meals, car rental. It was wonderful."

"He talks all the time about his crew," said Casey Amato, a family friend. "He's the last living survivor, so it's going to be really special for him to commemorate their bravery and sacrifice and everything they did."

Casey Amato has known Wandless for years and submitted his name to Wish of a Lifetime, who reunited him with his crew one more time in his mind.

"Well, it brought back all the old memories of the old crew and all the guys ... I just wish they were here today," said Wandless. "That would be so nice."

For one afternoon Saturday, memories were everywhere he looked.

"Just the thrill of a lifetime to come down here and do this."

