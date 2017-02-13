Two shooting incidents reported in Beaufort County over the weekend

Two shooting incidents were reported over the weekend in Beaufort County according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The first was reported Saturday morning on Hilton Head Island. A male victim says he was approached by an unknown male on the bicycle path near Southwood Park. The suspect demanded the man empty his pockets.

When the victim refused, the suspect began shooting at him. He was hit by at least one of the bullets and went to Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers responded and found the victim to be uncooperative. The victim was treated for a gunshot wound and later released.

The second shooting occurred outside a home just after 2 a.m. Monday morning on Eva Drive in Sheldon.

Residents of the home say they woke up when they heard gunshots and what sounded like bullets hitting their home. Three adults and one infant were in the home, but fortunately none were injured.

The suspects fled the scene before Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived. Multiple shell casings were found in the yard and driveway.

The home had been hit by at least 10 bullets. Investigators also found that a few bullets had hit the back of a vehicle parked outside the front door of the home.

Both shootings are still under investigation. Subjects have not been identified in either case.

Anyone with information to the Hilton Head Island shooting is asked to call Corporal Seth Reynells at 843.255.3709. Those with information to the Sheldon shooting are asked to call Sergeant Adam Draisen at 843.255.3409.

Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

