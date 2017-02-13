Car break-ins, thefts rising in Ardsley Park neighborhood

Between the weekend and Monday, there have been a number of car break-ins and car thefts in Savannah in the Ardsley Park neighborhood.

Residents feel not only violated but also concerned because this crime is becoming far too common in their own backyard.

According to SCMPD’s annual crime reports, just since January 1, there have been 13 theft related incidents between Midtown and Ardsley Park, and those are just the ones that have been reported.

The Ardsley Park open group chat on Facebook is inundated with posts from people who either had their car broken into or even stolen in the last couple days.

One of the posts even says that a neighbor had two cars broken into just Monday morning on E. 55th Street.

A couple who lives nearby says they have been the victim of theft several times in the 15 years they have lived here, the latest came just a couple weeks ago when their car was stolen just outside their front door before dinner.

"Let's put it this way, if you're going to steal go where the money is,” said Steve Bowman, had a car stolen outside Ardsley Park. “I mean if you're going to steal you're not going to do it in a neighborhood north of here. They are hitting neighborhoods where they think there is something to steal. Very easy, nothing complicated. I don't get emotionally involved in it anymore."

SCMPD say they have increased patrols in the area.

Some people are so used to this happening that they actually stopped reporting to police. Something SCMPD strongly advises against.

One SCMPD officer said that in the past couple weeks, people that did report the crime had their cars processed and through that, police were able to get "positive hits" and identify who did it.

Three simple things you can do is lock your car, don’t leave valuables in sight and park your car in a place where there is plenty of “natural surveillance.”

Some people who live in the Ardsley Park neighborhood think it will take much more than that to get to the bottom of this crime.

