SCDOT posts signs along U.S. 17 advertising public meeting on widening project

Drivers heading to the Lowcountry may have noticed signs along U.S. 17 posted by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

They will be holding a public meeting this month about widening the roadway of Speedway Boulevard from SC 315 to the Georgia state line in Jasper County. The proposed project is to widen the existing two-lane roadway to four lanes and add a dividing, grass median.

“We have seen some crashes there where people are hurt. Every driver that drives on that roadway has a responsibility to do the right thing at the right time. Anytime they get behind the wheel to do the things that they’re supposed to be doing. Whether there’s two lanes there or four lanes there,” said SC Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern.

SCDOT’s public hearing on this widening project will be on February 23. They will be showing construction plans and will be asking for comments from the public.

