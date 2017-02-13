SCMPD Chief Lumpkin seeks to expand vehicle take home

The first policy meeting of the year was Monday for Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police and city officials.

They spoke about expanding the program to let officers take their vehicles home.

Chief Lumpkin spoke about this program and how it's keeping his department competitive with other police forces across the country.

At the meeting he explained that there are currently 31 SCMPD vehicles that officers can take home with them. What they are looking at is examining the cost of this and how they can recuperate funds for those officers who live further outside of county limits.

Right now they are working to determine exactly what that mileage radius will be. He says having take home vehicles not only helps with recruiting new officers, it also helps them retain officers.

He says he's seeing turnover increase with officers leaving for smaller departments that offer up take home vehicles.

"The best practice is that officers are allowed to drive vehicles home,” said Chief Joseph Lumpkin, Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police. “And hopefully they live in the city of Savannah or county of Chatham. But if they don't, we want to be able to be competitive if they live some few miles out."

They decided that the department will continue to work on what the bottom line is for this cost. But Chief Lumpkin says the national trends show it is more cost effective in the long run.

