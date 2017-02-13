Suspect identified after stolen semi chase ends on I-16 in Emanuel Co.

The suspect who was shot by deputies after a multi-county chase down I-16 Monday has been identified.

Emanuel County officials say 57-year-old Larry Eugene Jones of an Orlando, FL address was the driver of the allegedly stolen semi.

Treutlen County sheriff's deputies initiated the chase on I-16 after finding out the semi was reported stolen in Laurens County. Deputies chased the suspect into Emanuel County. When the vehicle finally stopped, Jones got out with a gun, according to Emanuel County Sheriff's Office. Deputies fired at the suspect and hit him.

Jones was airlifted to Savannah for treatment. No law enforcement personnel was injured during the pursuit.

"When the truck came to rest, Treutlen County deputies were immediately behind it. The driver of the truck displayed a handgun and the deputies opened fire. Shots were fired and the suspect ended up being struck,” said Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Rocky Davis.

The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. When Jones is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Emanuel County Jail to face the felony charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of officer, and theft by receiving stolen property. A misdemeanor charge of fleeing and eluding will also be added. Both Sheriff Stephens and District Attorney Hayward Altman say additional charges are expected.

"We don't know what prompted this,” said Sheriff Tyson Stephens, Emanuel County. “We don't know why this man was driving on the road and refused to stop."

GBI is conducting a concurrent investigation related to the officers' involvement in the shooting. It is the policy of the Emanuel County Sheriff's Office to request the GBI's assistance in officer-involved shootings that occur within their jurisdiction. Sheriff Stephens says although he is not at liberty to release the names of the officers who fired their weapons, they are employed by the Treutlen County Sheriff's Office and the Oak Park Police Department. Requests for information related to those officers should be directed to the GBI or the respective agencies.

Both investigations are still very active and will be ongoing for some time.

The sheriff says Jones is expected to recover from being shot and he'll be returned to Emanuel County when he's released from the hospital.

We'll let you know as soon as we receive updates.

