Local businesses still taking reservations for Valentine's Day

Tomorrow is Valentine's Day and if you haven't made plans for your sweetheart yet, you may not be out of luck this year.

Restaurants and florists are especially busy, but since Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year, many couples celebrated early this past weekend. Many others are planning to celebrate during the upcoming long holiday weekend.

The Westin in Savannah are still taking spa and restaurant reservations for tomorrow.

They say they expect business to be busier than normal this weekend for some late lovebirds and expect to sell a number of coupons for the spa that can be redeemed at a later time.

?"It'll allow you to take your mind off the stresses of the day and focus on what really matters, which is your own well being and on Valentine's Day the well being of someone close to you," said David Moses, The Westin Spokesperson.

Of course many businesses in our community are offering Valentine's Day specials. You can find a list of them here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.