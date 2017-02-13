Court date set for suspects arrested during ICE sweep in Savannah

Suspects rounded up in that immigration sweep last week in Savannah will be in court Wednesday in Atlanta.

Federal agents say many of them are facing charges beyond just living in the United States without legal permission.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement released Monday that of the hundreds arrested from coast to coast last week, 75 percent were known convicted criminals.

ICE operations around the nation last week targeted hundreds in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina alone.

Now, immigration attorneys like Carlos Solomiany, hired by families of those detained, are working to find out why their clients were targeted.

"Policies that were in effect up until a couple of weeks ago I thought were working, for the most part, pretty well,” said Solomiany. “They were targeting criminals, which is what I thought was going to be the focus of even a new administration."

Homeland Security Secretary, John Kelly, says in Monday's statement these operations are part of President Trump's directive to focus on removing those violating immigration laws, as well as those who pose a threat to public safety.

Additionally, anyone encountered during targeted enforcement operations is evaluated on a case by case basis, and if necessary, arrested.



"There have been some cases where people have prior DUI's, but in many cases, it's been people that have minor traffic-related incidents in the past that have fallen target to these raids," said Solomiany.

Advocates for immigrants and their families are concerned what effect the broader target priorities for law enforcement will have in the long-term.

Already, they say some families here locally have lost the primary income-earner for the household, leaving single parents and children facing an uncertain future.

The question still remains, who was arrested here in Savannah and on what charges?

WTOC has submitted a Freedom of Information request with Immigration and Customs Enforcement so that all or you can see exactly who was caught up in this sweep and what threat they might have posed to the community.

