RBC Heritage teeing off on time after Hurricane Matthew

It’s just 2 months until the biggest event on Hilton Head Island, the RBC Heritage Foundation Classic.

It's a big boost for local business on the island, but after Hurricane Matthew the event's schedule was questioned and the location destroyed.

The town has been working diligently behind the scenes to make sure that the islands premiere of Vince still takes place, including the RBC Heritage which was on the verge of being postponed after Hurricane Matthew closed this golf course.

The annual RBC Heritage Foundation Classic draws thousands of visitors to the island and generates millions of dollars for the local economy, but Hurricane Matthew put organizers on a delayed start.

"We were sensitive to the fact that we had a marketing plan that would kick in right there in October and we didn't feel it was appropriate to start so we put a lot of things on timeout," said Steve Wilmot, RBC Heritage Foundation.

Then there were concerns about the condition of the greens on the golf course.

"Loss some trees, yes but they also made a huge commitment, it's odd to see trees leaving and they're bringing in 5 foot oaks and pines and magnolias and other things, but it's been a gallant effort on their part," said Wilmot.

The harbor town golf course has been brought up to par but there still one lingering issue surrounding the event.

"We are working really hard right now with the Heritage Classic Foudnation to talk about parking because Honey Horn will not be available for parking, so the school complex is our best option, and fortunately this year school will be on spring break that week so it will be available all week long,” said steve Riley, Town Manager, Hilton Head Island.

The town is still working out the logistics of that proposed parking plan, but in addition there are still some areas closed at the Harbortown Marina that will be off-limits during the event.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.