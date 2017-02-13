Savannah couple to be honored at 33rd Annual Preservation Gala

Congratulations to Savannah's own Mary and Howard Morrison.

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will honor them along with seven other preservation supporters from around the state at its 33rd Annual Preservation Gala on April 1 at 7 p.m. at the historic DuBose/Smith family estate in Atlanta.

Mary and Howard are known for their dedication to the city’s preservation movement and being excellent stewards of their home, Lebanon Plantation, a historic property that has been in Howard’s family for the past century.

The "Georgia in my Mind" themed gala will feature cocktails, dancing and tastings of classic southern dishes prepared with Georgia-grown products while sounds from our state's musical talents fill the air.

The Preservation Gala is The Georgia Trust's biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from the event will go directly to the Trust's mission to reclaim, restore and revitalize Georgia's historic places.

Tickets are $150 for members, $200 for non-members (includes membership to the Trust), $100 for guests under 40. To purchase tickets, visit www.georgiatrust.org or call 404.885.7812.

