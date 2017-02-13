Mother, three children displaced after fire destroys home

The Hinesville Fire Department responded to a fire on Hollywood Drive Monday afternoon, which displaced a mother and her three children.

According to Captain Robert Kitchings, Hinesville Fire Department Public Affairs Officer, the fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof when crews arrived to the scene.

The family was not home when the fire started and there are no reported injuries.

Kitchings says it appears the fire started in the kitchen but they are still investigating the cause. The fire was controlled in less than five minutes.

According to the Coastal News Service, the family’s belongings were destroyed by fire, smoke, and heat damage.

The Red Cross will be assisting the family.

