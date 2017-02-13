Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office makes four drug related arrests

The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office has made four arrests on drug related charges.

The first arrest came after an illegal drug investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a home on Green Street. This resulted in the arrest of Keith Vernard Wilcox of Hazlehurst. He was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, possession of Ecstasy, marijuana and drug related objects.

Kala Renee Robins of Waycross was charged with Possession of Cocaine and drug related objects and Crossing a Guard line with Cocaine.

Randy Taylor of Uvalda was charged with one count of Sale of Methamphetamine.

Michael Lamar Griffin of Hazlehurst was charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine.

Anyone with information on any illegal activity are asked to call the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 912.375.6600 and callers can remain anonymous.

