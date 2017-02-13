Oglethorpe monument re-lighting ceremony held in Chippewa Square

General James Edward Oglethorpe has never looked better.

A re-lighting ceremony was held in Chippewa Square Monday night. The monument, like many others, has been improperly lit.

Thanks to a grant from the Downtown Neighborhood Association and help from the Historic Savannah Foundation and Visit Savannah, you can now see every little detail.

"Bull Street is one of the finest streets in our country with five different monuments along the way, in the five squares. And they should all be lit well. Our next one we hope will either be Pulaski or Nathaniel Greene and bit-by-bit we will relight these great monuments,” said Ardis Wood.

Last year, monuments in Wright Square were re-lit.

The Oglethorpe monument was designed by artist Daniel Chester French and dedicated in 1910.

French also designed the statue of Lincoln in the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.