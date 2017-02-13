‘The Rhythm of History’ performed at the Lucas Theatre

The Lucas Theatre hosted Savannah's annual Black History Program on Monday.

Community members were treated to a dance and musical ensemble.

"The Rhythm of History," showcasing local talent, including youth from community centers and organizations. This program, in particular, is sponsored by the City's Parks and Recreation Services Department.

"All dreamers have to dream and I think giving them this platform, you just never know that they may develop that inspiration needed to work on their skills and one day they could be an entertainer,” said Savannah Parks & Recreation Services Director Barry Baker.

Savannah's 28th annual Black Heritage Festival is happening now through February 26.

