Last minute Valentine’s Day purchases at Joann’s Florist

From roses to tulips, chances are Joann's Florist has your loved one's favorite flower.

All day long, they were busy filling over 200 orders. Tuesday, they're expecting to make around 300 deliveries - all before lunch!

"We think it's very comical. We see a lot of people wait until they see other spouses and stuff getting flowers and stuff at work and then they remember and then we get bombarded with calls,” said Joann’s Florist owner, James Carlson.

If you like what you see but can't head out to Joann's, they'll have pop-up locations open Tuesday.

One at Owens Supply in Pembroke, another at Wicked Cakes in Savannah and one more at Carlson's Premier events on Highway 21.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.