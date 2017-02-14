Controversial egg roll ticket case heads to jury trial

We see it all the time. You know the culprits...folks texting - while driving...but how about eating and driving?

We see it all the time. You know the culprits...folks texting - while driving...but how about eating and driving?

Ginger Nevil was ticketed for "driver failing to use due care" for eating an egg roll while driving her vehicle. (Source: WTOC)

One woman's case of being pulled over while eating an egg roll is headed to a jury trial in Chatham County.

The woman received the ticket back in August 2015 in Pooler, but she and her attorney are fighting it.

Ginger Nevil, of Statesboro, was ticketed while driving to Tanger Outlets in Pooler. She says she had one hand on the steering wheel and in the other hand there was an egg roll. Nevil says she went to put it in her mouth, turned to look and then saw the officer. The ticket she was issued says "egg roll and dip" in the remarks section on the ticket.

The charge Nevil faces is a misdemeanor charge of driver failing to use due care. Her attorney, Michael Schiavone, has said in the past that he thinks the statute maybe unconstitutional and that it may be too broad and too vague. He did file a motion for a constitutional challenge on Monday, Feb. 13.

The traffic law code in question is 40-6-241, and it states a driver shall exercise due care in operating a motor vehicle on the highways of this state and shall not engage in any actions which shall distract such driver from the safe operation of such vehicle.

In court Tuesday morning, Judge Coolidge decided to reschedule Nevil's jury trial.

Right now, the case is still pending. Nevil says she is planning to take a defensive driving class this week. If she complies, the state could dismiss the charge before the case reaches a jury trial, which has been rescheduled for June 13.

Here's a live report/update from earlier on THE News at Daybreak about this interesting case.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.