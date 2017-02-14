SCMPD trying to ID woman hit by car, killed on Wheaton Street - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD trying to ID woman hit by car, killed on Wheaton Street

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Wheaton Street in downtown Savannah is back open to traffic following a fatal pedestrian-involved crash investigation Tuesday morning.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle just after 6 a.m. She was reportedly crossing Wheaton Street when she was struck by a car traveling north on Wheaton. The woman died at the scene and the vehicle that hit her remained at the scene.

Metro police, SCMPD's Traffic Investigation Unit and Southside EMS responded, and Wheaton Street was closed to traffic at Randolph Street for about two hours during the investigation. The road was re-opened at 8:30 a.m.

SCMPD's TIU continues to investigate. Anyone with information concerning the woman’s identity or other information about this crash should contact TIU at (912) 525-2421.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly