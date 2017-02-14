SCMPD trying to ID woman hit by car, killed on Wheaton Street

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Wheaton Street in downtown Savannah is back open to traffic following a fatal pedestrian-involved crash investigation Tuesday morning.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle just after 6 a.m. She was reportedly crossing Wheaton Street when she was struck by a car traveling north on Wheaton. The woman died at the scene and the vehicle that hit her remained at the scene.

Metro police, SCMPD's Traffic Investigation Unit and Southside EMS responded, and Wheaton Street was closed to traffic at Randolph Street for about two hours during the investigation. The road was re-opened at 8:30 a.m.

#SCMPDTraffic Wheaton Street has reopened after fatal crash. Thank you for your patience. Please drive safely. — SCMPD (@scmpd) February 14, 2017

#SCMPDTraffic Wheaton St will remain closed till around 8:30 while TIU Investigates fatal pedestrian accident. Schools not impacted. — SCMPD (@scmpd) February 14, 2017

#SCMPDTraffic- Serious Injury Crash Wheaton and Randolph. Ped struck. SCMPD TIU on scene- Avoid the area Wheaton Closed to Traffic — SCMPD (@scmpd) February 14, 2017

SCMPD's TIU continues to investigate. Anyone with information concerning the woman’s identity or other information about this crash should contact TIU at (912) 525-2421.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

