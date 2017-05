The Georgia DOT will temporarily use lane closures on State Route 21 in Port Wentowrth all week until Friday, Feb. 17.

This is to complete work on the outside shoulders and median at the intersections of SR 21 and the I-95 entrance and exit ramps. The shift is scheduled daily for northbound lanes from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and southbound lanes from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Officials ask that motorists reduce speed as they travel through this and all work zone.

