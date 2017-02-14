Levy manhunt suspect now in custody

Jasper County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force as they searched for Moore last Wednesday in the Levy area. (Source: WTOC)

A wanted man is now behind bars after a massive manhunt last week in the Lowcountry.

Officials say 42-year-old Henry Moore is now behind bars after an extensive search in Jasper County on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force searched for Moore for hours in the Levy area. Authorities say they were trying to serve Moore with a warrant for kidnapping when he took off running into the woods near his home.

Moore is currently being held at the Jasper County Detention Center.

