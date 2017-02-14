Bond denied for Effingham County murder suspect

Bond has been denied for a suspect in the death of an Effingham County woman.

Scott Pinholster of Guyton is facing numerous charges in the death of 27-year-old Courtney Wells, including murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm.

Wells' body was discovered on a dirt road near Riverside Drive in Effingham County on Jan. 15. Sheriff's deputies arrested Pinholster three days later. Authorities have released no details about a possible motive in the case.

