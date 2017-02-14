Ft. Stewart training cause of loud booms heard across the area

If you hear loud sounds around the Savannah area there is no need to worry, soldiers at Fort Stewart are the cause of the loud booms.

Fort Stewart officials say the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division are conducting company-level combined arms live-fire exercises as part of the training for their rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California later this spring. The exercise is ongoing and load sounds can be heard in the Savannah area in the coming days.

Officials say they expect the training sounds to taper off the first week of March, but they do train year-round at all hours of the night and day so noise is always possible.

The training is necessary to ensure soldiers are always ready if they are deployed into harm’s way.

The following is a post about the training/noises from Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield on Facebook:

If the noise has caused damage to belongings, there is a formal complaint process. Contact Kevin Larson, Chief, Public Communications at Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office by calling 912.435.9879.

