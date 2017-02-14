Bluffton town leaders against redevelopment of Hilton Head National Golf Club

The Town of Bluffton took a formal stand Tuesday against the proposed redevelopment of Hilton Head National Golf Club.

At Tuesday’s town council meeting, the vote was unanimous to send a formal resolution against this project to Beaufort County officials. Even though this golf course property is not located within the limits of Bluffton, town leaders say this is a regionally significant project that will impact the quality of life for its residents.

The rezoning application decision ultimately falls under the county’s jurisdiction, but the town hopes this effort will help them reconsider moving forward with this current proposal.

“I just felt like we needed to take a stance based on what our citizens were telling us. I’ve not had one person tell me they’re for it. I’ve had people say they’re excited about it, but it’s in the wrong place. It’s better suited where you have major roadways connecting and things like that,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.

Council also added an important point to the resolution. While they do not support the current redevelopment plan, they currently have no interest in annexing this property to make it a part of the town.

