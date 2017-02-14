Speed marriages on Valentine’s Day at the Davenport House in Savannah

It's an old wedding tradition, "Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue." You might want to add, "if you can get it done in 15 minutes, we thank you."

You should never rush into marriage, but on Tuesday, they are feeling the need for speed at the Davenport House. Every 15 minutes, a lifetime commitment will be celebrated as couples exchange vows for the first time or renew them again in the Davenport House's beautiful courtyard.

“We've had people that have come in full regalia in a carriage with their entourage, and we have had people show up in just their flip flops and shorts, just the two of them. So it's really fun to see people’s individual styles,” said Jamie Credle, with the Davenport House Museum.

The wedding ceremonies are not only short and sweet but affordable. The cost is a $150 donation to the Davenport House Museum.

