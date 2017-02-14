Ground-breaking ceremony held Tuesday for site of new Publix in Pooler

Another business is about to pop up in Pooler. But some fear it will create a traffic nightmare right in their backyards.

WTOC was at the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the new Publix coming to Savannah Quarters.

"It's now an active construction site in Savannah Quarters where they are building the new Publix. There is another Publix just a few minutes down the road but if you've ever been to that location you know it's always slammed,” said Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb.

That's one reason why Mayor Lamb thinks this Publix will be a great addition to the community. Some local residents told us they are concerned about the traffic this will bring by their homes.

But, Mayor Lamb thinks bringing some traffic this way will help traffic on the main stretch by the other Publix.

"When it is built, there will be a lot more people coming down to this end and maybe it will take away a little bit of the traffic at our north end. But, it is great today to have another Publix come to our city,” said Mayor Lamb.

"As the growth moves this way, as a suburb of the Savannah area, it was just a wise choice for Publix and for the community,” said Publix Regional Director Steve Walker.

The Publix in Savannah Quarters is scheduled to open up in November.

