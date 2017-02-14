School leaders weigh in on GA House Bill 338

Savannah-Chatham County School leaders are weighing on a new Georgia bill aimed at improving chronically failing schools.

This comes just months after voters shot down Amendment 1 on the ballot - refusing to allow the state to takeover schools that continued to fail.

The new proposal looks very similar to the specifics of Amendment 1. The only difference is voters will not have the option to vote yes or no. This time, it will be left up to the General Assembly. We have six failing schools in the district, so it's a scary reality for those principals who thought they were in the clear.

Tuesday was an exciting day for folks at Haven Elementary as school leaders got their first look at the progress of the new school that's expected to open in the fall, but for the school principal, she's got an even bigger project on her hands.

"Our top priority right now is being removed from the state list," said Dionne Young, Haven Elementary, Principal.

Haven Elementary School is one of six schools in the Savannah-Chatham County School district that currently sits on the state's list of chronically failing schools. When voters voted against Amendment 1 back in the fall, these schools were off the hook from potentially being taken over by the state...at least so they thought until this week, when Georgia lawmakers drafted new legislation.

"It's the same bill as Amendment 1. It's just disguised differently," said Dr. Thomas Lockamy, SCCPSS Superintendent.

If passed, it would allow the state to create a Chief Turnaround Officer to oversee failing schools across the state. Schools that don't show improvement within two years could be converted into a charter school, they could be turned over district, or the state could replace key management staff, like the principal.

WTOC: "Is that concerning to you?"

Young: "It is, but again, it's just ammunition to motivate us to continue to move the school in the right direction."

School officials say they've reduced class sizes, increased staff, and are following a rigorous plan to improve scores.

"We are only seven points short of reaching the state's goal," Young said.

Young believes this new school environment of more resources and technology may also play a role in boosting their overall progress.

"I think it will motivate the students as well as the staff, just to give them a new home environment," she said.

Officials say failing schools are often found in lower socio-economic areas, which means students are not getting the guidance and support at home which is a huge factor to student success.

While it's not impossible to improve test scores and student performance at these failing schools, the superintendent and school board members say progress will only go so far because of issues in the community will continue to handicap student learning and achievement.

Officials say parents play a major role in student success and many of these failing schools are influenced by parents who are not very educated, who do not have jobs and/or do not have the resources to help their student succeed.

"Many children in this area have lived in poverty for many years. They probably did not have the early training they need to move forward,” said Irine Hines, District 5.

"You've got to give the families income, employment, you've got to give them an education opportunity for the adults, so you've really got to fix the community to really help the child,” said Dr. Lockamy.

There are currently six failing schools in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School system. There's no language in this current bill indicating any plans to improve the community in order to improve these schools.

