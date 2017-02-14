WTOC Sweet Week: Unforgettable Bakery & Mattie Belle's Bakery

Sometimes you don't know if you want lunch or desert.



They are twice the options and sometimes it seems like twice the work. So that's why, even on Valentine's Day, these shop owners have to put their passion into their business.

There's a reason Belinda Baptiste didn't choose between the savory and the sweet when opening Unforgettable Bakery.



"This bakery is a dream that came true because I always loved to bake and cook,” said Baptiste.



Unforgettable is part of a growing trend in Savannah of bakery cafe's for those days when you want more than cake, but you still want the cake too.



"It's getting so busy,” said Baptiste. “We have a chicken gumbo soup that it so popular that from Friday until now, I think I sold 200 bowls of that. It's a hobby that turned serious, so everything that's made here is made with love.”



Just down Eisenhower Drive is another labor of love requiring as much labor as love, where Lisa Moore is serving everything from Kim Chi grits to French apple squares.



"My typical work day is from five in the morning until six in the evening,” said Moore.



Mattie Belle's is named for Moore's grandmother



"Best biscuit maker ever,” said Moore.



But she has her daughter to thank for her midtown location.



"I found myself on this side of town a lot, carting my daughter around and I felt like everything was a chain or fast food. And so I thought there was a need for freshly made, healthy, local, one-of-a-kind business.”



Many of those one-of-a-kind items come from the pastry case.



"The apple carrot cake, the French apple squares. We always have peanut butter cookies.”



At Unforgettable, the pound cake is Baptiste's signature item that she now ships as far away as Maine. But she has another specialty.



"It's like bake with a purpose,” said Baptiste.



Baptiste's purpose is sponsoring children in her native Haiti, through a fund setup with Savannah author Joan Kornblatt, they help feed 400 children every week.



"In fact, when we started to do that program, the kids were having lunch twice a week. So now they're eating every day.”



It's a passion her customers are aware of and support.



"They can go anywhere and buy a cake, but when they sense the love and you're giving back, I think people want to support that.”

Both Unforgettable and Mattie Belle's chose to open on Eisenhower, where there is not a lot of foot traffic. So, the owners say they rely on a lot of word of mouth to draw customers and both are doing well that way.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.