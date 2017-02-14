Chocolat by Adam Turoni a big hit this Valentine’s Day

For many couples, celebrating Valentine's Day usually involves some type of gift, whether it be flowers or chocolates.

A one-of-a-kind chocolate shop in our area is just wrapping up a whirlwind 48-hour rush to get the goods out the door.

Savannah's own Adam Turoni had quite the task ahead of him when we caught up with him on Monday afternoon.

“Orders are coming out of our ears because of all of the shipments,” said Adam Turoni, of Chocolat by Adam Turoni. “A lot in California for sure and New York. Really all over the U.S. We even get requests for Hawaii. So it's been mind-blowing."

That's to be expected when you're named one of the top 10 chocolatiers in North America, and locals know that distinction is no joke. We caught up with Dr. Walter Evans, who shopping for his wife and granddaughter, and he said he might have trouble keeping his hands off their treats.

"Oh, I know they'll love them. In fact, if they don't get to them soon, they may not have them,” said Dr. Evans.

Dr. Evans says Turoni helped make picking out gifts easy.

"It's just the best. There's nothing like it. And it's just a joy being in the shop. It's not just the chocolates. It's just the atmosphere of it,” Dr. Evans said.

For Turoni, that type of appreciation makes all the hard work this past couple of days worth it.

"It keeps us on the ball and just to see the reactions and to know when the men come in here so frazzled, and we make it so simple and easy for them to come in and come out. There are no lines, there is no waiting and they get something that's going to make their wives so happy. It's all worth it to me,” said Turoni.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.