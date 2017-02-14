Good News: Teens with disabilities have a Night to Shine

A Night to Shine is an event that put special needs students on the dance floor and at the center of the celebration, making prom special for those individuals.

It was a night for entrances, a night for entertainment and a Night to Shine.

"To see their faces when they come in, that's really what it's all about, that's why we do this, that's why we spend the time and we're just honored to be part of that,” said Greg Ludwig, Outreach Coordinator, Relate Church.



So were dozens of honored guests with different abilities, special needs individuals dining, dancing and doing up the night at Relate Church's second annual Night to Shine Prom.



The Tim Tebow Foundation holds more than 300 events nationwide and Relate Church arranges the one that gives special needs students in the Coastal Empire a special night.



"They're going to have the red carpet treatment, they're going to have a prom room upstairs where there'll be dining and dancing and, of course, corsages. They all have dates from local high schools, it should be a big old party. We do this because we think it's important to celebrate folks with special needs and let them know they're special too and show them God's love just as any kid should get,” said Ludwig.



Demand was so great for the second year event that it had to move to a bigger venue at the Marriott, space that like so much at the party was donated.



"What I think is really cool about tonight is watching the whole community come together, friends, neighbors, churches, businesses, Relate Church and the Tim Tebow Foundation to put on such a special night for a great group of kids,” said Ludwig.

The Night to Shine prom is for those 14-years-old and over. Typically-able teens from local high schools escorted each person attending.

