International musicians perform at elementary school in Statesboro

Students at one elementary school in Statesboro got an international treat.

The Savasa Trio from Germany brought their horns to Sallie Zetterower Elementary. The trio is in town performing at Georgia Southern. The school's music teacher says this helps her bring music to life for her students.

"For a brass trio that plays around the world to come here, and for students to hear music beyond just what's played in Ms. Davidson's classroom, shows it comes from all over the world," said music teacher, Sydna Davidson.

The visit was made possible through a grant from the Georgia Music Foundation.

