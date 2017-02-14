Metter teachers learn challenges faced by students living in poverty

Dozens of teachers in Metter put themselves in their student's shoes.

Teachers from Metter Elementary and Intermediate schools learned about the challenges facing students and families in poverty. According to the regional education service agency ranks Candler County as one of the highest poverty levels for students in Southeast Georgia.

Local educators say they need to take a student's background into account to help them in the classroom.

“We can't scold them for being poor, but we can't lower our expectations either,” said Lesa Brown, Principal. “We have to maintain our high goals.”

On the positive side, the school system also has one of the highest graduation rates in the same 18 county region.

